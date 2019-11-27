LIST: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

LIST: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
By Alex Jones | November 27, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 12:02 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not feeling like you want to cook this Turkey Day? No worries! We’ve got you covered!

We’ve got a list of restaurants around Columbus ready to treat you to cooking-free Thanksgiving!

Buffalo Wild Wings: 11 a.m. until 12 midnight

  • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31909

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

  • 1500 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904

Denny's: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

  • 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

Golden Corral: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

  • 1505 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Hooters: 4 p.m. until 12 midnight

  • 2650 Adams Farm Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909

IHOP: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

  • 2111 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 2939 N Lake Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
  • 6317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, Ga, 31909

McDonald's: 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

  • 1338 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
  • 3315 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
  • 1436 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Waffle House: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

  • 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
  • 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

