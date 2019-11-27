LIST: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not feeling like you want to cook this Turkey Day? No worries! We’ve got you covered!
We’ve got a list of restaurants around Columbus ready to treat you to cooking-free Thanksgiving!
Buffalo Wild Wings: 11 a.m. until 12 midnight
- 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- 1500 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
Denny's: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving
- 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
Golden Corral: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 1505 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
Hooters: 4 p.m. until 12 midnight
- 2650 Adams Farm Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
IHOP: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- 2111 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 2939 N Lake Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
- 6317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, Ga, 31909
McDonald's: 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- 1338 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
- 3315 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
- 1436 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
Waffle House: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving
- 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
- 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
