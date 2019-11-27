Lowndes County sheriff’s body will lie in repose Sunday

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams will lie in repose Sunday ahead of his Monday funeral, according to an obituary released by Bell Funeral Home of Hayneville.
Williams’ body will be taken to Hayneville Middle School, located on West Lafayette Street, where it will remain from noon until 7 p.m.
Sheriff Williams’ visitation and funeral arrangements were previously announced. They will be held at Garrett Coliseum on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery on Monday. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Sheriff Williams will then be laid to rest in the cemetery of Shiloh Primitive Baptist in Hayneville.
Gov. Kay Ivey has order flags be flown at half-staff on the day of the sheriff’s interment.
