New details emerge in accident that claimed the life of Columbus motorcyclist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in an accident that claimed the life of a Columbus motorcyclist.
According to Lieutenant Lance Deaton with CPD Motor Squad says the SUV was trying to turn left onto the J.R. Allen westbound ramp on Moon Rd. and turned in front of the motorcycle.
Following the collision, Duffey was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries where he later died.
Lt. Deaton also says that the case remains under investigation and will remain so for a few months pending test results and reconstruction.
This is the 19th traffic fatality of 2019 in Columbus. Eight of those deaths involved pedestrians and four of them were motorcyclists, marking a large portion of the year’s fatalities.
