Showers Around for Your Wednesday Morning Travels

Behind the cold front, a pleasant dose of fall air will settle into the Valley through Friday with mornings cool in the 40s and afternoons comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s. With plenty of sunshine around, can’t ask for more perfect weather for Thanksgiving and Friday! If you’re watching any bowl games on Saturday, weather remains quiet here in the Southeast, but more clouds will move back in before another round of rain and a few thunderstorms heads our way Sunday. Prior to the rain moving in for the latter half of the weekend, warmer and muggier air surges in on Saturday putting highs well into the 70s before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front clears our area late Sunday, the first full week of December looks dry and chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.