Slain sheriff’s family files lawsuit against Lowndes Co. Commission

LOWNDES COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The family of slain Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams has filed a lawsuit against the county commission requesting Workers Compensation related to his death.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is seeking compensation under the Alabama Workers Compensation Act. The suit is asking for payment of all funeral expenses, damages and compensation, and the coverage for any court costs that may be incurred.
The suit alleges Williams was working in his official capacity at the time of his murder on the night of Nov. 23.
According to the suit, Williams was called on his personal cellphone to the QV gas station in Hayneville by a business. The suit says the owner told Williams that several young adults and juveniles were gathered in the parking lot of the gas station, blocking access to the gas pumps, playing loud music and causing a disturbance.
Williams drove to the gas station in his Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department truck, the lawsuit states.
The suit alleges the sheriff was speaking with someone at the scene before William Chase Johnson got out of his truck and approached him.
“William Chase Johnson exited his truck with his pistol in hand. William Chase Johnson approached “Big John” Williams without provocation and shot Sheriff “Big John” Williams while he was fulfilling his duties as Sheriff of Lowndes County, Alabama,” the suit states.
Johnson has been charged in Williams’ death.
Attorneys representing the family say a wrongful death lawsuit against “several individuals involved in the shooting as well as those who provided the murder weapon” is expected to be filed in the coming days.
Williams’ funeral has been scheduled to take place Monday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. inside the Garrett Coliseum.
