‘The Big Gobble’ provides nearly 2,000 hot meals in the Chattahoochee Valley this Thanksgiving

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank and a few hundred volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering meals to those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley.
‘The Big Gobble’ event provided nearly 2,000 meals delivered in Muscogee County, Harris County, and for the event’s first time, Phenix City.
Dakota Kendall is one of more than 200 volunteers for ‘The Big Gobble’ who helped prepare, package and deliver hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.
“My mom and I just moved her in July so it’s really given us an opportunity to meet new people and give back to the community as well," Kendall explained.
‘The Big Gobble’ surpassed their goal of 1,500 meals by about 500 meals. The number of meals delivered adds up to more than 7,000 pounds of food.
Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank, said this year is the largest the event has ever been.
“It only builds because of the great support we get from the community to help us to purchase all this food and to have the volunteers come in and prepare these meals and get them out to individuals in need. You know, we couldn’t do it if it weren’t their support," Sheppard said.
‘The Big Gobble’ continues to happen every year with support from volunteers.
“It just gives back to people in need, you know, people who maybe don’t have family or don’t have the means to have that Thanksgiving dinner. It gives them the opportunity to be able to enjoy it," Kendall explained.
The meals include dressing, corn, green beans, gravy, and cookies.
Feeding the Valley distributes close to 10 million meals annually, which is about 12 million pounds of food.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.