Columbus homeless outreach ministry feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of people in Columbus now have food for the holidays, thanks to volunteers from a homeless outreach ministry.
M2540 held its fourth annual Thanksgiving event at the Highland Community Church Wednesday afternoon. Hot meals were served to those in attendance. Volunteers from 20 churches came together for the common goal of giving this holiday season.
“A lot of them have probably spent their food stamps, and don’t have money, and around the holidays and Christmas, it’s just nice to have something like that,” said volunteer Charles Beebe.
“We see a lot of the people on the street, and to see them come here and just kind of get to hang out with us, we know that it’s more than just the food. It’s actually having a relationship and that’s just so beautiful,” said volunteer Niki Lopez.
M2540 went from having six volunteers its first year to 300 this year. The ministry hopes to continue expanding.
