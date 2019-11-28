CPD needs public’s assistance searching for missing teen last seen Nov. 26th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing woman, Jessica Flynn.
She was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 26th 2019 around 1:00 a.m. at her residence, 3900 block of N. Linden Drive. Jessica was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with Senior written on the front and grey yoga pants with a green stripe.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Jessica Flynn, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 immediately.
