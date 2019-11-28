Damascus Way delivers Thanksgiving meals to homebound people in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Damascus Way in Columbus gave back to the community is a special way for Thanksgiving.
For the past 20 years, the home for women and children has delivered holiday meals to people in their very own homes. These meals are prepared by volunteers from the organization and the food is boxed and delivered by people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.
Christine Debrode has been helping bring meals to homebound individuals for years. She said what makes their mission different is that they’re giving food o people who can’t get out of their homes to have a holiday meal.
"People feed the homeless and different things like that, but these are elderly people, people that can't get out of the house and come to have a meal somewhere,” said Deborde. “So, that's dear to my heart, but also to see all the different churches and different people that come in.”
Damascus Way prepares meals and delivers them to homebound people each Thanksgiving and Christmas.
