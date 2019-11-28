Dry & Warmer for Friday & Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather worked out great for us on Thanksgiving Day, and we’re going to see more nice weather for Friday and Saturday with warm conditions (highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s) and a mix of clouds and sun each day. Going into Saturday night and Sunday, however, get ready for rain to return to the forecast. Most of the rain and storms will be out of here by the later part of the afternoon on Sunday (ending from west to east). We will have to keep an eye on our East Alabama communities, as this will be where a few strong storms could be in the mix. Temperatures will drop Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves through, and we’ll see upper 30s and lower 40s by early Monday morning. Next week looks dry and cool for Monday through Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows down in the 30s. Our next chances for rain still look to be on track for NEXT Friday. Stay tuned for any changes to the timing of the weekend rain!