'I just wanna thank you’: Aniah’s stepfather posts message to late daughter on Instagram

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just a day after officials confirmed the remains found in Macon County were those of Aniah Blanchard, her stepfather Walt Harris posted a message for her on Instagram.
In the post, made on Thanksgiving Day, Harris writes to his “sweet baby girl” and how she changed his life.
“I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better,” the post reads. “For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan, win, lose or draw!”
Harris goes on to say Blanchard always knew what to say to bring a smile to his face.
“For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world (in) so many ways.”
Harris ends the post promising his “baby girl” that he will find a way to be strong.
“I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much.”
Blanchard’s remains were discovered Monday several feet into the wood line on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter. The area is less than four miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 85, and about a 35 to 40-minute drive from the convenience store where she was last seen alive.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: https://www.wsfa.com/news/aniah-blanchard/
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said the case will move forward as a homicide investigation and additional charges will be forthcoming.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.