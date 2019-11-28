Mother and friend of slain Circle K clerk in Columbus react to recent arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have unmasked the robber from a September armed robbery, turned murder.
Daequavion Solomon is now facing a murder charge for the shooting death of the Circle K Store clerk, Dontrell Williams.
Williams’ mother said this arrest and charge is a Thanksgiving blessing and a Christmas gift too. She and a friend of Williams said now they just want to know why police believe he pulled the trigger.
“I feel rejoiced," Tanya Weaver said. "I feel as though my prayers have been answered, not just mine but my family and all Dontrell’s friends.”
Answers are on the way for friends and family of the Circle K store clerk, Columbus State University student, and Army veteran. Williams was working overnight at Circle K when a robber, allegedly Solomon, came in around 3 a.m. covered head to toe.
“So, knowing they have unmasked that masked killer, even though it’s so sad and it hurts so bad, to know that justice is being served and to know that right before Thanksgiving we finally get to feel some closure is amazing,” said Cherish Chambers.
Sixty-five days is how Chambers said she’s prayed for Columbus police to find the person who killed her friend and former coworker. Records on both sides of the Chattahoochee River reveal Solomon’s escalation of crime, including, charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and now murder. Solomon was even implicated in the 2011 murder of Steve Toms, the manager of The Gold and Silver Trading Center.
“If he was locked up, my friend would still be here today and that just what it is,” Chambers said.
No one knows the answers to ‘what if,’ but Williams’ mother said she’s thankful and praising the community and police for all of their hard work.
“I’ve gotten two gifts, I’ve gotten a Christmas gift and I’ve gotten something to be thankful for,” Weaver said. "I count it all joy and I thank the Lord for revealing this person to the community and to us.”
Weaver is working on several ways to honor her son, including a scholarship in his name, a rally against violence coming up in December, and creating a “mothers against gun violence” group.
News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when Solomon heads to court.
