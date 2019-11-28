Perfect Thanksgiving Holiday Weather!

More clouds move in on Saturday before rain chances return by Sunday morning. Saturday looks a touch warmer and muggier too, so dress accordingly if you’re going to any of the bowl games. A strong cold front sets its sights on the Southeast for the latter half of the weekend, bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Valley on Sunday. Once the rain clears out, temperatures will drop behind the front, ushering in a chilly start to December. So, enjoy this seasonable and sunny Thanksgiving weather while it lasts—next week looks much colder in comparison! But after Sunday, rain chances look slim to none until we get closer to NEXT weekend.