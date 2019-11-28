Perfect Thanksgiving Holiday Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeling grateful for this beautiful Thanksgiving weather as a result of the cold front that swept through the Chattahoochee Valley yesterday! Expect chilly mornings through the early part of the weekend, but gorgeous weather each day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s under plenty of sunshine! We’ll see some passing clouds at times through tomorrow, but other than that the forecast looks top-notch for Thanksgiving and Black Friday!
More clouds move in on Saturday before rain chances return by Sunday morning. Saturday looks a touch warmer and muggier too, so dress accordingly if you’re going to any of the bowl games. A strong cold front sets its sights on the Southeast for the latter half of the weekend, bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Valley on Sunday. Once the rain clears out, temperatures will drop behind the front, ushering in a chilly start to December. So, enjoy this seasonable and sunny Thanksgiving weather while it lasts—next week looks much colder in comparison! But after Sunday, rain chances look slim to none until we get closer to NEXT weekend.
