Sentencing scheduled for defendants in 2016 armed robbery turned murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County judge is preparing to sentence multiple defendants in a 2016 armed robbery turned murder.
Deonn Carter had autism and was shot while going to get his mail at an Armour Road apartment complex.
Tyquez Davis was the only suspect out of five suspects who went to trial. He was convicted of murder in summer 2019. The four other codefendants pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including aggravated assault and burglary. They will be sentenced by Judge Ron Mullins Dec. 19.
