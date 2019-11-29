Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thanksgiving night.
The shooting happened Thursday night, just before 11:30 p.m. at Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Rd.
54-year-old Grady Williams was the victim of the shooting, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
At this time there is no information on suspects or arrests in the case.
