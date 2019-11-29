Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on Cusseta Rd.

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on Cusseta Rd.
Police responded to the shooting at Andrew Court Apartments in Columbus.
By Jasmin Moon | November 29, 2019 at 1:28 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 1:28 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thanksgiving night.

The shooting happened Thursday night, just before 11:30 p.m. at Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Rd.

54-year-old Grady Williams was the victim of the shooting, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

At this time there is no information on suspects or arrests in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.