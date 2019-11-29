Pleasant Weather for Black Friday & the Iron Bowl

Showers and a few storms could move in as early as before sunrise on Sunday morning, and should clear our area by lunchtime Sunday. No severe weather is expected here in the Valley for now as the system appears to weaken once approaching our neck of the woods. Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon, putting us in the 40s by Monday morning with some lingering clouds. The start of the first week of December looks to run dry and cool with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Thursday and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Past Sunday, rain looks to evade us until next Friday, when another round of showers spreads into the Southeast.