Pleasant Weather for Black Friday & the Iron Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful weather sticking around for Black Friday and the early part of the weekend, though Saturday looks even warmer than today. This afternoon expect highs in the low 70s with mid 70s possible Saturday, both days featuring a mix of sun and a few passing clouds. Chilly this morning and tomorrow too, but abundant sunshine coupled with southerly winds taking over tomorrow will help usher in a surge of warmer air before our next cold front and return of rain chances on Sunday.
Showers and a few storms could move in as early as before sunrise on Sunday morning, and should clear our area by lunchtime Sunday. No severe weather is expected here in the Valley for now as the system appears to weaken once approaching our neck of the woods. Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon, putting us in the 40s by Monday morning with some lingering clouds. The start of the first week of December looks to run dry and cool with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Thursday and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Past Sunday, rain looks to evade us until next Friday, when another round of showers spreads into the Southeast.
