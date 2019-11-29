Prepping your car ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s officially the holiday season and many people are expected to travel on the roads.
According to AAA, more than 49 million people are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving weekend.
If you’re traveling by car, Harold White of White Automotive said there are a few things you should be paying attention to before you hit the road.
It’s important for you to make sure your vehicle is in good shape to travel. Especially since severe weather is in the forecast in some parts of the country. Be sure to pay attention to your car’s tire pressure, tire tread, and your windshield wipers.
