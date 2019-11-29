Program shows order of service for Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams’ funeral

Williams was killed in a shooting Saturday night at a Hayneville gas station, and his community continues to mourn. According to a program for the funeral, Williams grew up in Lowndes County, graduating from Calhoun High School in 1976. He began his career in law enforcement in 1978, first volunteering as a reserve deputy, later working for the Hayneville Police Department, then serving as a deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff Department. In 2010, he was elected sheriff, and he was reelected in 2014 and 2018.