Radio Co-Op Taxi in Columbus provides meals to those in need for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Radio Co-Op Taxi in Columbus gave back this Thanksgiving by handing out hot meals to its employees and anyone in need.
The meal included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings. The co-owners of the company said they give back every holiday because it’s important to show the community they care.
"Myself, I actually come from a poor lifestyle and God's been good to me,” said Malcolm McMiller, president and CEO of Radio Co-Op Taxi. “So, if I bless someone with a hot meal, gifts on Christmas, or anything, I know I'll get double for it."
McMiller said his company tries to continuously give back, including giving gifts on Christmas and working with children during the summer to keep them out of trouble
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.