Suspect wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at convenience store on Hogansville Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for armed robbery in LaGrange.
The robbery happened Nov. 27 at approximately 10:05 p.m. at U.S. Food Mart on Hogansville Road.
The store clerk said a male suspect entered the store and took money from her at gunpoint. The suspect is described as tall and skinny and was wearing a white t-shirt over a red long sleeve shirt and black pants. His face was covered, and he had a black pistol.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
