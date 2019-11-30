BBB: Avoiding Cyber Monday Shopping Scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis’ the season for shoppers to start crossing items of their list. While a lot of folks still enjoy battling the crowds and waiting in line on Black Friday, some prefer to wait for Cyber Monday. The Better Business Bureau reports that shoppers spent $2 billion online on Cyber Monday in 2017, Before you click on the “purchase” button there are some things you should know. First off do your research and make sure you’re on a legitimate website.
“Always take time and make sure you’re on the correct site,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Scammers will create fake sites with one or two letters different from what the real site has.”
There are some red flags that you may be on a fake site. First off make sure it has “https” before the website. The "s" stands for secure. Also look for spelling or grammar errors, that’s a clue it may be a fake site. If you have a question about an item look up the company’s phone number on your own and call and ask about it. And if you’re making a purchase, using a credit card gives you the most protection.
“Consumers have more protection with a credit card than they do with a debit card. Plus if it’s a scam you’re giving your debit card number which connects your checking account to the scammer.”
Another thing to watch out for, phishing scams. This happens when you an email claiming to be from a package delivery company with links to tracking information. If you click on the link you could be downloading malware which can compromise your personal information. You can always check the Better Business Bureau website to report a scam or see what kind of scams are happening in your area.
