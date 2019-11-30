Columbus little league football team gives up zero points all season, gets championship rings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus little league football team nicknamed the ‘donuts’ earned championship rings after not giving up a single point all season long.
The Army Black Knights Football Team’s coach says they earned the nickname ‘donuts’ after sending doughnuts to each of their opponents prior to the game to tell them how many points they would score against the Black Knights.
The team celebrated their undefeated season at Stars and Strikes in Columbus.
Each child on the team received their championship rings and trophies in an awards ceremony at Stars and Strikes.
