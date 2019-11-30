Macon Co. scene where Aniah Blanchard’s remains found cleared

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The scene in Macon County where Aniah Blanchard’s remains were found has been cleared.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says all law enforcement personnel have left the scene where the 19-year-old’s remains were found more than one month after her disappearance.
Several departments had been on the scene since the remains were located on Monday, Nov. 25. Those remains positively identified those remains as those of Blanchard on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
A cause of death has not yet been announced.
Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.
