Shoppers in the Chattahoochee Valley share Black Friday shopping experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the day after Thanksgiving and people have been out as early as Thursday night to shop for Black Friday deals.
Stores like Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Game Stop were open and welcoming shoppers.
There were still hundreds of people out Friday night shopping for holiday deals. Some had been up since early in the morning. Shoppers at Target on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus were out shopping for deals too. A couple at Target shared their shopping experience.
“Family, a lot of energy, and a lot of folks,” said Douglas and Sam Wells. “Yeah, just excited to get some shopping done and stuff and get things crossed off the list.’
Some Black Friday sales are still going on throughout the weekend. There are also more opportunities to get holiday deals on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
