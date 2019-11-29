Warm & Breezy Saturday; Rain and Storms Return Overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be increasing through the day on Saturday, but the weather will remain dry, warm, and a bit breezy. Rain will return overnight into early Sunday morning with showers and storms ending from west to east early in the morning. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side, so we will keep a close eye on things for you. Sunday afternoon the clouds will clear out and things will turn cooler and breezy with 30s and 40s expected early on Monday morning. We may see another increase in clouds on Monday and highs will stay in the 50s through the afternoon and evening. Look for temperatures close to the freezing mark early Tuesday morning, and highs in the afternoon again in the 50s. We will warm things up from there for Wednesday and Thursday with 60s for highs, and our next rain chances look to be NEXT Friday. At the moment, it looks like next weekend looks pretty nice - we will keep an eye on things for you!