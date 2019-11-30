Warm Football Weather Before Rain Arrives Overnight

Showers and storms out ahead of a strong cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Alabama and Georgia overnight, and should clear out by the late morning hours on Sunday. Though there is a chance of severe weather west of our area, the system looks to weaken as it approaches the Valley tonight. Nevertheless, we’ll keep an eye out for any isolated strong storms that could develop, so keep the WTVM Weather app handy overnight just in case! Once the rain ends tomorrow morning, cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front, kicking-off a chilly and windy start to December. Some more clouds will pass through on Monday before sunnier weather takes over again on Tuesday, keeping us dry through Thursday. Expect highs in the 50s for the start of the week, eventually back into the 60s by Wednesday, with morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday dropping down into the 30s again! Rain looks to evade us until next Friday when another round of cold rain heads back toward the Valley.