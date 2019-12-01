GALLERY: Auburn and Alabama face off in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Iron Bowl returns to the Loveliest City on the Plains this year for the tenth and final face-off between the University of Alabama and Auburn University of the 2010s.
The #5 ranked Crimson Tide heads into Tiger territory to face off against the #16 Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
For stats on the other nine Iron Bowls of the 2010s, click here.
Scroll through our gallery below for pictures of all the festivities happening at and around the game.
