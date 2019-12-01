Phenix City man killed overnight, relative named person of interest

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a shooting on 8th St. South just after midnight.
Officers arrived to the 1300 block of 8th St. South at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 1 to find 30-year-old Kishard Miller deceased from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kishard Miller dead at the scene.
33-year-old Jasper Jermaine Miller has been identified as a person of interest in this homicide.
Police say Jasper Miller is a relative of a victim, though it is unconfirmed how they are related at this time.
Police say the person of interest may be traveling in tan 1998 Lincoln Town car with Alabama tag TVR 171.
Jasper Miller is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked not to approach and instead notify local law enforcement agencies immediately.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasper Miller is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.
