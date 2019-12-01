Strong Cold Front Arrives Just In Time For December!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will continue to move out this morning as a cold front pushes it's way across the southeast. Sunshine returns by this afternoon, helping temps to rebound into the 60s!
A strong reinforcing cold front will push through overnight, bringing significantly colder air to the area for Monday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, though it won't be too bad with a mix of sun & clouds. Tuesday will start off near freezing, with highs back in the mid-50s, and lots of sun!
Expect a warming trend for Wednesday through Friday as highs get back into the 60s, with sun & clouds. A disturbance will bring another shot of rain for Friday night into Saturday. Good news is the system looks weak, and severe weather is not a concern.
