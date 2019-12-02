Circle K murder suspect awaiting extradition from Russell Co. to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Russell County inmate is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus.
Daequavian Solomon is facing a murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Circle K clerk, Dontrell Williams. Williams was a CSU student and Army veteran working overnight so that he could attend school during the day. He was shot and killed during an armed robbery at the Forrest Road Circle K on September 23.
Columbus police say reward money is still available for information leading to arrests in the case.
