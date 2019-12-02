Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen on S. Dixon Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Zaniah Grover, 16, was last seen Sunday, December 1 at her home in the 1200 block of South Dixon Drive.
Zaniah is 5’1” and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Zaniah was last seen wearing a pink hooded Nike jacket with a light pink stripe and a pair of gray sweatpants with a black and white stripe on the outside legs.
Anyone with information on Zaniah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
