A Fittingly Chilly Start to December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a shot of chilly winter air to greet us for the first full week of December behind the cold front that came through over the weekend. Despite a few passing clouds at times today, abundant sunshine will still be on the chilly side with highs struggling to get much higher than the low 50s. With blustery northwest winds in place, feels like temperatures will be in the 30s for a good portion of the day.
Overnight clearing skies and winds dying down will help drop temperatures to freezing by Tuesday morning, so make any cold weather preps before going to bed this evening. Highs still in the 50s and lows in the 30s too through Wednesday morning, but looking much more seasonable by the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday. The weather remains dry until Friday when a disturbance brings some showers back to the forecast before drying out again on Saturday. The start of the weekend looks quiet and still seasonable for early December with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. By Sunday though, the weather pattern turns more unsettled meaning rain chances back in the forecast through early next week.
