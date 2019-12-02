A Fittingly Chilly Start to December

Overnight clearing skies and winds dying down will help drop temperatures to freezing by Tuesday morning, so make any cold weather preps before going to bed this evening. Highs still in the 50s and lows in the 30s too through Wednesday morning, but looking much more seasonable by the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday. The weather remains dry until Friday when a disturbance brings some showers back to the forecast before drying out again on Saturday. The start of the weekend looks quiet and still seasonable for early December with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. By Sunday though, the weather pattern turns more unsettled meaning rain chances back in the forecast through early next week.