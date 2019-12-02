Freeze Tonight! Protect Pets & Plants!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab that jacket! A light freeze is likely for the Valley tonight, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. While pipes won't be an issue, plants & pets should be protected!
A warming trend will start tomorrow, with highs rising from the mid-50s on Tuesday, to the mid-60s by Thursday, with plenty of bright sunshine! A weak disturbance will bring passing showers on Friday.
Saturday looks mostly sunny & pleasant, with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to return on Sunday, as a stronger disturbance approaches from the west.
