Freeze Tonight! Protect Pets & Plants!

Dylan's Monday Night Forecast
By Dylan Federico | December 2, 2019 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 6:44 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab that jacket! A light freeze is likely for the Valley tonight, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. While pipes won't be an issue, plants & pets should be protected!

A warming trend will start tomorrow, with highs rising from the mid-50s on Tuesday, to the mid-60s by Thursday, with plenty of bright sunshine! A weak disturbance will bring passing showers on Friday.

Saturday looks mostly sunny & pleasant, with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to return on Sunday, as a stronger disturbance approaches from the west.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.