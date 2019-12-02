LaGrange police searching for runaway teen last seen near Johnson St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
16-year-old Olivia Gunn was last seen Nov. 21 near Johnson Street.
Olivia is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top, and possibly checkerboard Vans.
Anyone with information on Olivia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2695 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.