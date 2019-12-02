Let’s Talk Columbus forum to be held at South Columbus United Methodist Church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus will hold Let’s Talk Columbus Thursday, Dec. 5 at South Columbus United Methodist Church.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. The purpose of Let’s Talk Columbus is to provide the current status of the city and an opportunity to come together and talk about Columbus.
The forums are held in conjunction with community partners such as civic groups and neighborhood associations.
The Let’s Talk Columbus forum is open to the public.
South Columbus United Methodist Church is located at 1213 Benning Drive.
