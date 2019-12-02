SEC fines Auburn $250K for fans rushing field after Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has announced it will fine Auburn University after its fans rushed the field following Saturday’s Iron Bowl.
The SEC announced Monday morning Auburn will be fined $250,000 for its fourth violation of the conference’s policy prohibiting postgame field access for fans.
A note from the SEC says member universities of the SEC unanimously approved the policy which requires fines to be applied.
Auburn defeated Alabama 48-45 on Saturday in the rival’s annual Iron Bowl. It is the Tigers’ second win against Alabama in three years and third time in four games at home head coach Gus Malzahn has defeated the Crimson Tide.
