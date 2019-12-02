2 students arrested at Jordan Vocational High School after found with gun and gun clip

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two students have been arrested for carrying weapons and weapon accessories at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus.
According to the Muscogee County School District, the incident was reported Monday afternoon. A 15-year-old male student was in possession of a gun clip and a gun was found in the possession of a 17-year-old male student.
The items were confiscated without incident and no injuries were reported.
The school district said the incident remains under investigation by the Muscogee County School District Police Department and charges are pending.
