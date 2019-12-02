Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance to appear in court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - One of the suspects in the abduction and death of Aniah Blanchard is due back in court this week.
Ibraheem Yazeed goes before a judge in Montgomery on Thursday. Yazeed was the first person arrested in Blancard’s disappearance.
Blanchard’s body was found last Monday in Macon County off Highway 80. Yazeed is charged with kidnapping. The charge could be upgraded once it’s determined how Blanchard died.
There will also be a hearing on Wednesday on the gag order that’s in place by the courts. Multiple media organizations are challenging the gag order for being unconstitutionally overboard. The order prevents the parties and potential witnesses from speaking with members of the media or making social media posts.
