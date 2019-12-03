Car fire in Quitman Co. ruled arson

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A late-night car fire on Nov. 23 in Quitman County has been ruled arson.
Investigators say a white 2008 Inifiti FX35 was found burning on the side of the road in the 200 block of Old Fort Gaines Rd. in Georgetown just after 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 23.
The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Georgetown earlier that day.
Investigators have determined that the fire was set intentionally.
Rewards up to $10,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office at 1-800-282-5804.
