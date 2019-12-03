Columbus bank robbery suspect arrested on unrelated charges in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of robbing a Columbus bank has been arrested in Atlanta on unrelated charges.
After the robbery, arrests warrants were issued for Franklin on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He also faces charges in Coweta County for attempting to rob a bank on Black Friday.
Booking records from the Atlanta Police Department say Franklin was booked on charges of false imprisonment and aggravated assault on Dec. 2. There is no word at this time on what incident led to this arrest.
There is also no word at this time on when or if Franklin will be brought to Muscogee County to face charges following the Wells Fargo robbery.
