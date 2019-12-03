Columbus man accused of mother’s murder gets $100K bond

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Columbus man who has been accused of murdering his mother.
18-year-old Caron Giles has pleaded not guilty to charges that he fatally shot and killed his mother, 45-year-old Lachasta Giles, at an apartment complex on N. Lumpkin Rd. in early October.
Judge Bobby Peters issued a bond for $100,000 after the victim’s family, who is also the family of the defendant, requested that the bond be low.
Giles was given a curfew and will have to wear a curfew and stay with family.
