It’s Beginning to Feel a Lot Like Christmas!

Despite lows in the 30s again tomorrow and Thursday morning, highs will rebound into the 60s through Thursday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds today through Thursday too, but I expect more abundant sunshine in store tomorrow. By Friday, a chance of rain returns to the forecast, though we only expect some passing showers versus any thunderstorms to contend with. Saturday looks drier and seasonable temperatures persist through Sunday, but by the latter half of the weekend, an unsettled pattern begins that carries into next week. Beginning Sunday, a series of disturbances moving through the Southeast will keep showers and thunderstorms around at times through the middle of next week. In addition, to a better chance of rain in the forecast next week, warmer air surges back toward the Valley, pushing highs into the 70s for NEXT Monday and Tuesday.