Mathews Elementary School collects over 4,000 canned goods for non-profits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Mathews Elementary School in Columbus are coming together to support their community.
The fifth-grade student council organized a “Be a Blessing” campaign that sponsored a project to promote kindness in the community.
This project prompted a Thanksgiving food drive where the school as a whole collected a grand total of 4,127 items.
The Muscogee County School District says the food items will be evenly distributed between Feeding the Valley Food Bank, The Salvation Army of Columbus, and the Open Door Community House.
Great job, guys!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.