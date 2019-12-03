Multiple suspects wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Several suspects are wanted in Opelika for fraudulent use of credit cards.
The Opelika Police Department received several complaints on Dec. 2 about stolen credit cards being used at several businesses in Tiger Town.
Police say the cards were stolen at the Auburn football game on Nov. 20.
The cards were used at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot. There are at least five suspects, both male and female. Their vehicle is a dark-colored four-door passenger car, possibly a Hyundai.
Photos of the suspects have been released. Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
