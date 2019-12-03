National Infantry Museum in Columbus among organizations participating in Giving Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday is the sixth day of spending for some people after a busy Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.
Tuesday marks Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that’s all about giving back. Locally, there are many ways to give back. The National Infantry Museum is accepting donations throughout the day and the rest of the year.
Donations can be made by cash, check, or sponsoring one of the museum’s pavers. The director of development said the goal of the museum is to honor soldiers.
"And we do that by telling their stories throughout the galleries,” said Jane Bayer with the National Infantry Museum. “So, it's taking care of the galleries and adding new exhibits. Just letting people know about the legacy of valor and sacrifice of the American soldier."
There are plenty of other ways to give back for those outside the Columbus area.
For a list of places participating in Giving Tuesday, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.