Opelika voted one of the top 25 coolest towns in America

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika was recently voted one of the top 25 coolest towns in America.
The Matador Network, a travel and culture media company, ranked Opelika as 20th on the list, saying the bustling restaurants, breweries, and local shops make the town a destination in and of itself.
The article also discusses the blossoming music and art scene in town. R.C. Hagans, an artist based in Opelika, said he’s watched the town grow over the past decade and is impressed by Opelika’s vibrant culture.
"There's an indie record shop and a sustainably sourced men's clothing shop, and a couple of awesome coffee shops, bars, breweries, and distilleries,” said Hagan. “The things that have stuck around are of quality, not just for small town, but everywhere."
Other towns on the list include Marfa, Texas at No. 1 and Bolinas, California at No. 25. Hagans said the growth is continuing in Opelika and he hopes the town can move up a few spots on the list in the coming years.
