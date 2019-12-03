Quiet Weather Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will be pretty quiet for Wednesday and Thursday with a slow warming trend (highs in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday and low to mid 60s on Thursday). Look for rain to return to the forecast on Friday, but that system doesn't appear to be very significant. Some will stay dry, and the most others will get will just be some showers. Temperatures will drop back down thanks to clouds and showers with highs in the upper 50s in many spots. We will warm up briefly on Saturday and also dry things back out. Sunday looks like a different kind of day, however, with the 'wedge' building in - this will mean cloudy skies, areas of rain or drizzle, an easterly breeze, and highs holding in the 50s all day. Look for rain chances to stick around for Monday and Tuesday with the highest coverage coming on Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s. Cooler air should move in again by the middle of next week with lower rain chances.