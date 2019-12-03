Talbot Co. investigators searching for arsonists after car fire

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Investigators in Talbot County have ruled a Nov. 30 car fire arson and are now looking for those responsible.
The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office says a blue 2008 Chrysler Sebring was intentionally set on fire in the middle of the road in the 800 block of St. Paul Church Rd. in Shiloh.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Manchester earlier that day.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-282-5804.
