Veteran Gets Surprise Holiday Home Makeover

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A Florida man received a surprise holiday home makeover just in time for Christmas.
Robert Delgado, a Vietnam War veteran, has been battling health issues that have kept him from decorating for Christmas, but volunteers from Florida Power and Light Company and Miami High School worked together to transform the veteran’s home into a winter wonderland.
“There are no words, you know. It’s ... very emotional," Robert Delgado said.
Ofelia Delgado, Robert’s wife, said they had no plans for Christmas this year because their kids cannot be home for Christmas.
“He’s been feeling very bad, so this is just a beautiful gift," Delgado said.
Mariela Quintanilla, a volunteer, says the best thing about the holidays is giving back.
“We hope that he sees how thankful we are to him for serving our country and protecting our country," Quintanilla said.
Thanks to the volunteers, the Delgados are in the Christmas spirit. They say it is a shining example of what the season is really about.
