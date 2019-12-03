VIDEO: Woman caught on camera stealing packages from LaGrange residence

By Olivia Gunn | December 3, 2019 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 5:30 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holiday season has arrived, packages left on doorsteps become easy targets porch pirates.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a woman who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home on Brookstone Drive.

The suspect has been identified as Stephanie Washington. She is between 5’5” and 5’7” with strawberry blonde hair. She was seen entering a black vehicle.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2637, Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, or 911.

**UPDATE: 4:18pm December 3rd; Stephanie Washington has been identified. If you know of her whereabouts please call LPD. Also, if you suspect that you've recently had a package stolen please call and ask for Corporal Hall as he's recently recovered property he believes to be stolen.**

